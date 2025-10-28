Noble, Borr gain more fixtures for rigs in multiple offshore regions

Noble and Borr Drilling have detailed their latest offshore drilling contract awards.

Noble Corp.

Since mid-year, Noble has secured more work for six rigs with a combined value of about $740 million, the company said in its third-quarter results update.

bp has awarded two-year extensions to the contracts for Noble Black Lion and Noble Black Hornet in the US Gulf of Mexico, prolonging their assignments to, respectively, September 2028 and February 2029.

The extension terms do not cover managed pressure drilling; however, both contracts carry an additional one-year priced option.

Amni International has reserved Noble Venturer for one exploration well offshore Ghana at $450,000/d, with operations likely to start in direct continuation of the rig's current program in Ghana.

Eni has booked Noble Resolute on a one-year basis for work in the North Sea at $125,000, and it is expected to start in December.

Noble Interceptor will provide accommodation services for 150 offshore Norway, starting next August.

Finally, Petronas has taken up an option for Noble Developer to drill a further well offshore Suriname in early 2026.

Noble’s President and CEO Robert W. Eifler said, "Our recent backlog expansion and constructive customer dialogue continue to support the formation of a deepwater utilization recovery by late 2026 or early 2027."

Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. has gained contract extensions for three jackup rigs offshore Mexico valued in total at $213 million, excluding options.

The two-year extensions for the Galar and Gersemi will take effect once their existing contracts end, and they also will include two one-year unpriced options and better commercial and payment terms.

In addition, the Njord will continue operations through April.