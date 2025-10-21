Eni finds more work for Saipem rigs offshore Africa, Indonesia

The new programs offshore Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Libya and Indonesia involve two deepwater drillships and one semisubmersible rig.
Oct. 22, 2025
Eni has awarded Saipem drilling contracts for operations offshore West and North Africa and Indonesia. The combined value is about $135 million.

The drillship Santorini will continue activties offshore Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire for, respectively, Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and Eni Côte d’Ivoire.

Deep Value Driller, another drillship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter agreement, has finished work for Eni in Ghana. It should start work by the end of the year for a new project offshore Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater.

Finally, the semisub Scarabeo 9, having completed a campaign in the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea for Burullus Gas Co., has since started operations for Eni North Africa for a contract offshore Libya that will continue until early 2026. 

