Eni finds more work for Saipem rigs offshore Africa, Indonesia

Eni has awarded Saipem drilling contracts for operations offshore West and North Africa and Indonesia. The combined value is about $135 million.

The drillship Santorini will continue activties offshore Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire for, respectively, Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and Eni Côte d’Ivoire.

Deep Value Driller, another drillship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter agreement, has finished work for Eni in Ghana. It should start work by the end of the year for a new project offshore Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater.

Finally, the semisub Scarabeo 9, having completed a campaign in the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea for Burullus Gas Co., has since started operations for Eni North Africa for a contract offshore Libya that will continue until early 2026.