Noble drillships win bp contracts for work in US Gulf

Noble Corp. reports that its drillships Noble BlackLion and Noble BlackHornet have each been awarded two-year contract extensions with bp in the US Gulf.

The drilling contractor says that the total firm contract value over the combined four years is approximately $620 million.

Based on this additional term, the Noble BlackLion and Noble BlackHornet will be extended into September 2028 and February 2029, respectively.

Robert Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corp. said: “We are extremely pleased to continue these high-specification drillships’ long-term assignments with bp in the US Gulf which will now be approaching one decade in tenure. We look forward to building on these rig lines’ track record of safe and efficient drilling operations.”

Both the 2014-built BlackHornet and the 2015-built Black Lion are ultra-deepwater drillships of Gusto P10,000 DW design. Their maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet, or 12,192 meters, and they can accommodate 210 people each.