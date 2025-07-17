More wells added to Transocean rig contracts

Transocean has secured new work for four rigs, the company said in a fleet status update.

Offshore Australia, the client has taken up two one-well options for the Transocean Equinox semisub at $540,000/d. Another client in Norway exercised a two-well option for the Transocean Spitsbergen semisub at $395,000/d.

Offshore Cote d’Ivoire, the Deepwater Skyros drillship has a three-well contract in Ivory Coast plus a one-well option at a rate of $361,000/d.

Finally, the contract for Deepwater Mykonos in Brazil has been extended by 60 days, with options for up to 120 further days on an incremental basis.

Combined value of the four awards is about $199 million, lifting Transocean’s overall backlog to $7.2 billion.