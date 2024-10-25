More work for Transocean rigs in GoM, Asia-Pacific

Transocean has issued an update on its latest drilling contracts in a fleet status report.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, the company has secured a 1,095-day term for the drillship Deepwater Invictus at $485,000/d, and two one-well contract extensions.

Elsewhere in the sector, Deepwater Atlas has a new 365-day assignment at $635,000/d, while Deepwater Conqueror has a fixture of the same length at $530,000/d.

Offshore India, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 has a six-well contract ($410,000/d), and in Australia, clients have exercised a one-well and five-well option for the semisubmersible Transocean Endurance (both at $390,000/d).

In the Norwegian sector, another client has taken up a three-year option for the semisubmersible Transocean Spitsbergen at $483,000/d.

Transocean says that its overall global contracts backlog is currently $9.3 billion.