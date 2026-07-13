JERA Nex bp expands Belgian offshore wind stake

JERA Nex bp expands Belgian offshore wind portfolio

The JERA Nex bp joint venture Hs acquired Sumitomo’s interests in the Nobelwind and Northwester 2 offshore wind farms in the Belgian North Sea.

JERA Nex bp now has outright ownership of Northwester 2 and 80.1% in Nobelwind.

The JV developed, constructed and operates both developments from its operations hub in Ostend, Belgium. Northwester 2, commissioned in 2020, has an installed capacity of 219 MW.

Nobelwind, commissioned in 2017 as the second phase of the company’s Belwind offshore wind farm, has a capacity of 165MW.

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