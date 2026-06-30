Duke Energy agrees to scrap North Carolina offshore wind lease

In exchange, the federal government will reimburse Duke Energy nearly $129 million.
Related To: 
June 30, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Why this news matters:

  • Duke Energy’s exit removes one of North Carolina’s most significant offshore wind development opportunities, narrowing the state’s near-term offshore wind pipeline and leaving the Kitty Hawk area as its primary remaining prospect. 
  • The agreement marks the fourth offshore wind lease buyout under the Trump administration, highlighting growing policy and regulatory headwinds facing US offshore wind projects. 
  • The decision underscores how shifting federal priorities can reshape offshore energy investment plans, prompting developers and utilities to reallocate capital toward other generation and grid infrastructure projects. 

 

Courtesy BOEM
Duke Energy Agrees to Scrap North Carolina Offshore Wind Lease

Duke Energy will terminate its federal offshore wind lease off the coast of North Carolina, becoming the latest utility to exit a major renewable energy project under a settlement with the Trump administration.

The US Department of the Interior has announced that Duke Energy has voluntarily agreed to surrender its lease in the Carolina Long Bay area, roughly 15 to 22 miles off southeastern North Carolina. 

In exchange, the federal government will reimburse the company nearly $129 million — slightly less than the amount Duke originally paid for the lease during the Biden administration’s 2022 auction. 

The early-stage project, which had not yet entered construction, was expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 300,000 homes. Under the agreement, Duke will reinvest an equivalent amount in additional generating capacity and grid improvements to serve customers in the Carolinas. 

Fourth such buyout

This marks the fourth offshore wind lease cancellation deal struck by the Trump administration, bringing the total spent on these buyouts to approximately $2.7 billion. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum framed the agreement as a step to strengthen American energy security and provide utilities with greater flexibility.

Duke Energy’s Carolina Long Bay lease (OCS-A 0546) was one of two awarded in the area in 2022. With this exit, North Carolina’s primary remaining offshore wind prospect is the separate Kitty Hawk lease area

A Duke Energy spokesperson described the decision as allowing the company to redirect resources toward reliable energy solutions for its customers, while the administration continues its broader push against certain offshore wind developments.

Related content:

ID 112622971 © Rudmer Zwerver | Dreamstime.com
Trump temporarily halts leasing and permitting for wind energy projects
The US Interior Secretary will now assess environmental impact, economic costs and the effect of subsidies.
Jan. 21, 2025
Courtesy Avangrid
The Kitty Hawk North offshore wind lease area is expected to be renamed CVOW-South.
$160-million transaction involves 40,000-acre lease area off North Carolina.
Nov. 5, 2024
Courtesy BOEM
North Carolina Boem Site Graphic
US Defense Department objects to two sites off Eastern North Carolina.
Aug. 20, 2023
(Courtesy BOEM)
Boem729
BOEM has issued a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact study for Kitty Hawk North.
July 29, 2021

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
Email

Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations