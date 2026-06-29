Equinor exits Japanese offshore wind market

Norway’s Equinor has decided to end its offshore wind business activities in Japan and will close its Tokyo office by the end of 2026.

The company first entered the Japanese market in 2018, partnering with local firms such as JERA and J-POWER to bid in auctions, but it has failed to secure any leases in successive rounds.

This move marks another setback for Japan’s ambitions to develop a robust offshore wind sector as part of its strategy to reduce heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Japan has some of the world’s most ambitious offshore wind targets, yet the sector has struggled with high costs, complex permitting, supply chain issues, and challenging seabed conditions.

Broader industry challenges

Denmark’s Ørsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, exited Japan in 2024 amid similar difficulties. Equinor itself has scaled back or exited offshore wind development in several other markets, including Vietnam, Spain, Portugal, and France, primarily due to rising costs and persistent supply chain constraints.

Globally, the offshore wind industry has faced significant headwinds since 2022, including inflation in materials and labor, higher interest rates, supply bottlenecks for vessels and components, and aggressive early bidding that left thin margins. These pressures have led to project delays, cancellations, and strategic retreats by major developers.

Equinor’s strategic shift

“This decision reflects a reassessment of Equinor’s strategic direction, with a strengthened focus on integrated power markets,” the company stated. Equinor, whose core business remains oil and gas production, has been dialing back its broader renewables ambitions.

On June 16, 2026, it scrapped its 2030 installed renewable capacity target and said it would prioritize expanding its “integrated power” business — combining renewables with gas-to-power generation and other flexible sources to serve growing electricity demand more profitably.

In May 2026, Equinor cancelled its Bandibuli floating offshore wind project off South Korea (while remaining involved in the Donghae 1 project) and indicated it is still reviewing its overall presence in that market.

Impact on Japan

The exit comes after Mitsubishi Corp-led consortia pulled out last year (announced August 2025) from Japan’s first three major offshore wind projects (totaling around 1.7 GW off Akita and Chiba), citing surging costs and unviable economics despite low winning bids in the 2021 auctions. The government has indicated it will re-auction those sites.

Japan’s biggest power generator, JERA, began construction earlier this year on an offshore wind project in Akita, northern Japan, showing that domestic players continue to push forward.