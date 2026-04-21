All foundations and transition pieces in place at Poland’s first offshore wind farm

The 1.2-GW Baltic Power development features new-generation 15-MW wind turbines and monopile foundations. Van Oord’s Svanen vessel was upgraded to install these heavier structures.
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April 21, 2026
Courtesy Van Oord
Van Oord completes T&I of all monopile foundations and transition pieces

Baltic Power is scheduled to become operational in the second half of 2026 and cover 3% of the national demand for electricity.

Van Oord has completed installation of the 78 monopile foundations and 76 transition pieces for the Baltic Power wind farm offshore Poland.

The development, a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is 23 km north of the coast, with a planned capacity of up to 1.2 GW. It is due to be operational later this year and will cover 3% of Poland’s electricity demand.

The project also features new generation of 15 MW wind turbines. Van Oord’s heavy-lift vessel Svanen was able to install most of the larger monopile foundations using its recently fitted 25-m crane extension.

Van Oord also worked with Mammoet, deploying an XXL monopile transport system to marshal foundations at the port, and the new MTC1600 crane developed for the Baltic Power project, to transfer foundations from and to the water.

SAL’s DP2 heavy-lift vessel MV Lone, with a Van Oord team onboard to oversee operations, installed the transition pieces.

Van Oord’s next assignment offshore Poland is the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm project, developed by PGE Baltica and Ørsted.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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