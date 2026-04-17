Fate of Vineyard Wind project could hang on litigation with GE Vernova

Vineyard Wind says that wind farm could become non-operational if agreement not reached.
April 17, 2026
4 min read
Courtesy Vineyard Wind
Fate of Vineyard Wind project could hang on litigation with GE Vernova

Vineyard Wind has taken legal action against GE Vernova, asserting that the company is attempting to withdraw from its contractual obligations to supply and maintain wind turbines for the $4.5-billion wind energy project offshore Massachusetts.

According to reports by Reuters and the Associated Press (AP), the complaint was lodged in a Boston state court, with Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), arguing that GE Vernova is attempting to exit the project at a critical stage.

The dispute revolves around a turbine supply and service agreement valued at around US $1.3 billion (approximately EUR 1.1 billion), covering the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of wind turbine generators for the offshore wind farm.

Located approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, the 806 MW project features 62 GE Vernova Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines. Wind turbine installation commenced in September 2023, and Vineyard Wind 1 began delivering power to the grid in early 2024. Later that year, the project encountered a setback following a blade failure on one of its turbines.

The final of the 62 turbines was installed in March, with the wind farm currently in partial operation.

The developer is seeking a court injunction after GE Vernova notified the company that it would terminate the contract at the end of April, with Vineyard Wind seeking to make the supplier continue its work on the project.

GE Vernova cites Vineyard Wind withholding payments for completed work as grounds for terminating the contracts.

Vineyard Wind, however, argues that it was entitled to withhold about US $308 million (approx. EUR 264 million) due to what it describes as “poor performance” by the turbine supplier, including issues linked to the turbine blade failure in 2024 that led to delays and additional costs.

The developer further claims that GE Vernova remains liable for significantly higher damages related to the incident, up to US $545 million (approx. EUR 466 million), and that allowing the supplier to exit the project would cause “irreparable harm,” according to the AP report.

Vineyard Wind’s lawsuit also states that GE Vernova is the only viable supplier capable of completing the remaining work on the project, making replacement at this stage impractical.

Vineyard Wind has stated in court filings that the project’s future relies on the continuation of GE Vernova’s support, as operations and maintenance are dependent on proprietary technology and software supplied by GE Vernova.

In response, GE Vernova said it acted within its contractual rights and that it will defend its position through legal proceedings, adding that it has fulfilled its obligations, including completing turbine installation at the site, according to the reports.

The uncertain outcome of the dispute has raised concerns about Vineyard Wind’s ability to repay loans obtained for the project, with the company warning that the wind farm could become non-operational if an agreement is not reached. A foreclosure could result if default occurs.

Additionally, federal regulations previously allowed Vineyard Wind to defer payment of a $191 million decommissioning bond until the 15th year of the wind farm’s operation, leaving no immediate guarantee for removal expenses should the project cease prematurely.

The Vineyard Wind project faced legal and regulatory challenges in the past, including orders to halt construction under the Trump administration pending national security reviews.

After court challenges, the project resumed in February and became the first large offshore wind installation to begin operating in the United States.

April 16 hearing

At the hearing on April 16, a Massachusetts judge appeared open to temporarily blocking GE Vernova from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project. According to reports, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp appeared skeptical during the hearing that lawyers for a GE Vernova unit were right that the company was entitled to terminate its contract with Vineyard Wind and cease work effective April 28.

Attorneys for Vineyard Wind urged Judge Krupp to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction that would prevent GE from ceasing work. Krupp did not immediately rule but said he was aware the case would need to be resolved on an expedited basis.

He scheduled a further hearing for May 1 to consider a bid by GE to force Vineyard Wind into arbitration over the amounts owed and whether GE had a basis to terminate their contract. Krupp suggested that if he denied that motion he would hold a speedy trial for a final ruling.

 

 

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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