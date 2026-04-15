Ocean Winds commissions survey for High Sea Wind project offshore Australia

EGS Australia is managing the campaign using multiple nearshore and offshore vessels.
April 15, 2026
Courtesy Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds commissions survey for High Sea Wind project offshore Australia

Ocean Winds and EGS Australia have started a geophysical survey campaign offshore the Gippsland coast in southeast Australia for the proposed 1.3-GW High Sea Wind offshore wind project.

The fourmonth program involves taking seabed and subsurface data to assist planning of turbine placement, cable routing, and the overall project design.

EGS is a multi-disciplinary hydrographic and geophysical survey services provider.

Nearshore and offshore vessels deployed for the campaign are equipped with sonarbased technologies to characterise seabed conditions, generate data to support engineering design, environmental assessment, and future environmental/technical investigations.

Ocean Winds stressed that all the chosen survey methods are lowimpact in terms of the local environment, with qualified marine mammal observers stationed onboard the vessels throughout operations to safeguard marine life.

 

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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