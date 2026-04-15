Ocean Winds commissions survey for High Sea Wind project offshore Australia

Ocean Winds and EGS Australia have started a geophysical survey campaign offshore the Gippsland coast in southeast Australia for the proposed 1.3-GW High Sea Wind offshore wind project.

The four‑month program involves taking seabed and subsurface data to assist planning of turbine placement, cable routing, and the overall project design.

EGS is a multi-disciplinary hydrographic and geophysical survey services provider.

Nearshore and offshore vessels deployed for the campaign are equipped with sonar‑based technologies to characterise seabed conditions, generate data to support engineering design, environmental assessment, and future environmental/technical investigations.

Ocean Winds stressed that all the chosen survey methods are low‑impact in terms of the local environment, with qualified marine mammal observers stationed onboard the vessels throughout operations to safeguard marine life.