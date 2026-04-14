Equinor continues to scale back its renewables portfolio

Equinor has sold an 8.07% stake in Norwegian renewable energy solutions provider Scatec at Nkr125 ($13.16) per share, generating around Nkr1.6 billion ($168.55 million).

Following the transaction, Equinor will retain an 8.05% stake in Scatec and has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period on its remaining shares.

Equinor first became a minority shareholder in 2018 and increased its stake to 16.12% through acquisitions between 2019 and 2023, at an average cost of around Nkr80 per share, including dividends.

The partnership between Scatec and Equinor on the Apodi and Mendubim solar projects in Brazil remains unchanged by this transaction.

Scatec focuses on expanding access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets.

As a long-term participant in the sector, the company develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy facilities, with a capacity of 6.2GW currently operational and under construction across five continents.

The move to reduce its ownership in Scatec can be seen as part of a larger move away from renewables. Equinor recently lowered its 2030 renewables capacity ambitions; reduced capital expenditure on renewables/low-carbon solutions; and prioritized “capital discipline” and higher-return oil and gas projects amid challenging market conditions for renewables – including higher costs, supply chain issues, and lower profitability.

This aligns with a trend among some European energy majors reassessing aggressive renewables expansion due to economic pressures and a renewed focus on energy security/hydrocarbons.

But Equinor is not abandoning the renewables market. In September 2025, Equinor announced that it intends to maintain its 10% stake in Ørsted by participating in the upcoming rights issue proposed by Ørsted’s board.

The decision aligns with Equinor’s strategy as a long-term industrial shareholder and underscores its commitment to strengthening Ørsted’s financial position amid current industry challenges.

And, Equinor says that it will continue to partner with Scatec on operating solar assets in Brazil (Apodi and Mendubim), so this is a financial stake reduction, not a full exit from their collaboration.