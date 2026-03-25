Offshore wind roundup: Newbuild deliveries, O&M wins and project milestones drive sector activity

Cadeler awarded O&M contract for offshore Taiwan wind farm

Cadeler’s Nexra division has secured a contract for an operations and maintenance (O&M) campaign later this year at two wind farms offshore Taiwan.

The Wind Maker wind installation vessel will perform the work for the undisclosed client over a three- to four-month period.

Nexra is the dedicated O&M service division that Cadeler formed last year to support the global offshore wind aftermarket, as more turbines are installed notably in the larger 10- to 15-MW segment.

The service, the company added, combines technical expertise, suitable vessels and life-cycle support to satisfy the evolving service requirements.

O&M work accounted for about one-fifth of the company’s revenue in 2025.

Miniaturized floating offshore wind BayFloat demo substructure taking shape in Portugal

Etermar Energia is constructing a small‑scale prototype of BayFloat, BayWar.e.’s floating offshore wind platform in the Port of Setúbal, Portugal.

The structure should be completed in July. Etermar’s program is a collaboration with WavEC, INESC TEC and Fórum Oceano.

BayWa r.e. provided a reduced-scale design of its BayFloat reinforced concrete semisubmersible floating wind foundation concept for the prototype.

The 22-MW substructure concept and mooring system design is certified in accordance with DNV-SE-0422:2021-09 "Certification of Floating Wind Turbines" and DNV-ST-0119:2021-06 "Floating Wind Turbine Structures."

The concept, said to have been developed to improve project reliability, efficiency and sustainability, allows for adaptation to existing port infrastructure and locally available supply chains.

This in turn could lead to deployment of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects both in Portugal and elsewhere in Europe.

Etermar’s structure will be fitted with sensors that will allow the creation of a digital twin for monitoring the foundation’s real-time geographical position, its interaction with the environment, and its behavior during the fabrication, launching and wet storage processes.

The two‑year monitoring period will start after the foundation has been anchored offshore.

Ricardo Rocha, BayWa r.e.’s Offshore Wind technical director, said, “These learnings will be extremely valuable for demonstrating the design's constructability and industrialization, addressing the main challenges identified during the concept certification phase, and paving the way for large-scale deployment while contributing to consolidate Etermar’s position in the European offshore wind supply chain.”

Consortium formed for Baltic East offshore wind farm studies

PROJMORS ASE Group, Ramboll Polska and Enprom are jointly working on the preliminary design, front end engineering and design (FEED) technical parameters and obtain construction permits for the 900-MW Baltic East offshore wind farm in Polish waters, according to a March 9 ORLEN Neptun news release.

The joint program includes preparing the technical documentation and a cost estimate for the investment, which will support planning of further stages of the project and reduce the risks associated with potential delays and unforeseen cost increases during construction.

Other Polish entities supporting the process will include Geofizyka Toruń, the archeological company Glesum, the Maritime University of Szczecin, the National Institute of Telecommunications, the Polish Naval Academy, Squadron Sp, and ASE Offshore.

The project consortium will conduct analyses of geotechnical, hydrological and wind conditions at the selected location, also developing technical specifications for the wind turbines, foundations, substations and offshore wind cable infrastructure.

Results from the FEED should support development of building permit designs and the application for construction permits for the entire wind farm infrastructure.