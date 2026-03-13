Fugro starts seabed investigations for Oriel wind farm offshore eastern Ireland

Fugro will conduct geotechnical site investigations to support the design and installation of foundations for 25 wind turbines planned for the Oriel wind farm offshore County Louth, Ireland.

The 375-MW project is a joint venture between JERA Nex bp and the Irish semi-state utility ESB.

Fugro’s campaign has started following mobilization of the Fugro Voyager vessel in a region of the Irish Sea that the company describes as “technically demanding.”

Fugro Voyager is equipped with the SEADEVIL coring system, designed for recovery of undisturbed soil samples in complex offshore environments, in this case in water depths of up to 33 m.

Site investigations will include cone penetration testing, wireline geophysics and laboratory analysis at Fugro’s Wallingford division in southern England.

Interocean to provide marine consultancy and assurance services

In a separate development, Interocean Marine Services has signed a master services agreement with JERA Nex bp, under which it will perform marine consultancy and assurance services to support the joint venture’s North Sea and global offshore wind operations.

Working from Aberdeen, Interocean’s team will provide assurance, engineering, offshore operations support, HSE consultancy, emergency response, support for rig moves, tanker off-take and vessel assurance.