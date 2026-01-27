EMEC progressing studies for floating wind UK wind test site offshore Scotland

Work has started on an 18-month program to advance DeepWind, the European Marine Energy Centre’s (EMEC) planned deepwater and floating wind test site offshore northern Scotland.

The project, which has financial support from The Crown Estate’s Supply Chain Accelerator, will build on the Centre’s previous conceptual design for a UK floating wind test site.

Existing test facilities across Europe, EMEC claims, do not have the metocean conditions required to replicate requirements for future UK floating wind projects.

The identified location, 20 km west of Orkney, is said to provide a combination of suitable water depths, seabed conditions and wind speeds.

The project will involve feasibility studies, design scoping and industry engagement to confirm the site infrastructure requirements, such as logistical and operational needs that may be supplied by UK ports.

EMEC also plans environmental scoping and early-stage survey work at the site such as bathymetry, sub‑bottom profiling and ornithological/marine mammal monitoring.

With water depths of 80-100 m, large waves and a typical wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the site should simulate metocean conditions likely to feature in ScotWind, Celtic Sea and future leasing rounds.

It should allow developers to de-risk their technologies by testing their turbines, floating structures, moorings and other components in an “energetic” offshore environment, EMEC added.

Development of the test site will likely take place in two phases, with each providing space to host wind turbines of up to 20-25 MW rated power, with a 350-m tip height. Grid connection capacity for the first phase will be 60 MW.

Mark Hamilton, operations & technology director, said: “During the project, we aim to progress leasing and grid-connection applications, and will initiate some of the longest-lead environmental studies, moving us towards full consenting and Front-End Engineering Design.

“The key outcome will be a robust investment case for phased development of the test site. We will be running a series of engagement exercises over the coming months to gather insight from developers, OEMs, insurers, investors, regulators and community group.”