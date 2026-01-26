RWE gets go-ahead to start up Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has authorized start-up of the Thor offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The announcement was emailed out to interested parties by the DEA, or Energistyrelsen.

RWE is responsible for construction and operation of the development, which is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm project to date, with an eventual capacity of 1 GW from 72 wind turbines. The company has a 51% interest in the Thor Wind Farm I/S joint venture, the remainder held by Norges Investeringsbank.

The development is 22 km from the west coast of Jutland, offshore Thorsminde.

Construction must be completed by the end of 2027 – the electricity production permit is valid for 30 years from the completion of commissioning.

Currently Denmark has 17 completed offshore wind farms with a total generating capacity of around 2.7 GW.