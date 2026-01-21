Offshore wind sector ramps up with FIDs, final turbine installations, newbuild vessel activity and more

The past week’s offshore wind updates span FIDs, turbine installation milestones, new CfDs, and an expanding fleet of specialized construction and support vessels.
Jan. 21, 2026
Courtesy Vestas
Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines

Vattenfall has signed contracts with Vestas for the delivery and installation of 112 V236-15.0-MW wind turbines for the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind activity has advanced across multiple regions this week as developers reached key construction milestones, secured long-term contracts, and expanded installation and support vessel capacity. Final turbine installations, new FIDs and regulatory progress underscored continued momentum in the North Sea, Irish Sea and Asia-Pacific, and vessel deliveries and new AiPs further highlighted supply chain readiness for upcoming large‑scale projects.

Vattenfall given final go-ahead for North Sea Nodlicht wind farm cluster

Vattenfall has taken FID on two wind farm developments in the German North Sea, Nordlicht I and II.

This follows confirmation from Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) of the permit for the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, 85 km north of the island of Borkum.

Monopile installations for Nordlicht I are due to start in the third quarter, followed by the monopiles for Nordlicht II about one year later. Both wind farms should start operations in 2028.

Nordlicht 1 will have a capacity of about 980 MW, and Nordlicht 2 about 630 MW. Both will have turbine towers made partly from low-emission steel to reduce their overall carbon footprint by 16%.

Final turbine installed at Greater Changhua wind farms

Courtesy Ørsted
Greater Changhua 2b and 4 installation of wind turbine blades

The installation of the last wind turbine at the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan was completed last week.

All turbines have now been installed at the Ørsted-operated Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms offshore Taiwan.

The developments, 35–60 km from the coast of Changhua County, feature 66 x 14 MW Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 wind turbines.

Offshore construction of the 920-MW project started last February 2025, with Cadeler’s newbuild vessel Wind Maker commencing turbine installations in April.

The project delivered first electricity to Taiwan’s national grid in July. Now the focus has switched to completing commissioning of the wind turbines, electrical system testing and concluding offshore cable works.

Full commercial operations should begin during the third quarter.

Ørsted highlighted certain technical breakthroughs, including:

  • First offshore wind project in the Asia-Pacific region to feature piling-free suction bucket jacket foundations at scale, limiting underwater noise close to background levels during installations;
  • First offshore wind farms anywhere to install 14-MW wind turbines with 115-m-long blades, representing a new benchmark for large-scale wind turbine component deployments; and
  • Completion of the wind turbine installation campaign in 275 days.

Smulders to deliver jacket foundation for Dunkerque offshore substation

Courtesy Smulders
Smulders selected for EPC delivery of jacket foundation for the Dunkerque offshore substation

The jacket foundation will support the offshore substation.

In France, Chantiers de l’Atlantique has appointed Smulders to manage engineering, procurement and construction for the offshore substation jacket foundation for the 600-MW Dunkerque wind farm offshore the country’s far northern coast.

Final assembly and delivery will take place at Eiffage Metal’s yard in FossurMer on the French Mediterranean coast.

Smulders teams will work alongside Chantiers de l’Atlantique as the main EPCI contractor and RTE as the endclient.

EnBW sells stake in Mona offshore wind project

The JERA Nex bp venture is acquiring EnBW’s stake in the 1.5-GW Mona wind farm development in the east Irish Sea, and it has signed a lease agreement for the project with the UK’s Crown Estate.

The Mona lease area covers a 300-sq-km area.

However, the joint venture has opted not to proceed with the Agreement for Lease for the Morgan offshore wind project.

RWE has been awarded CfDs for 6.9 GW of capacity

RWE has secured Contracts for Difference (CfDs) at a strike price of £91.20 ($122.41) per megawatt hour for five UK offshore wind development projects: Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Vanguard West, Dogger Bank South (two projects), which are all in the southern North Sea, and Awel y Mô in the Irish Sea.

Combined capacity is 6.9 GW. The company and KKR will jointly develop, construct and operate the Norfolk Vanguard projects, pending closure of the partnership transaction, project financing and FID, which is scheduled for this summer. 

RWE expects to commission these developments during 2029-30.

Awel y Môr, 10.5 km from the north Wales coast, will be an extension to the existing Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm. RWE has a 60% operated interest, along with partners Stadtwerke München (30%) and Siemens (10%). 

Commissioning should take place in 2031.

CIMC Shipyard delivers wind turbine installer to DEME

Courtesy DEME
new wind turbine installation vessel Norse Energi

DEME took delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Energi, on Jan. 15 at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard.

DEME has taken delivery of its second new offshore wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Energi, built by the CIMC Raffles shipyard in China.

Like its previously delivered sister ship, Norse Wind, the Norse Energi vessel is designed by GustoMSC to install turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 m and monopiles weighing up to 3,000 t, in water depths of up to 70 m.

Both vessels are already signed up offshore wind projects in Europe and will start service over the next few months.

CIMC signs with Van Oord for second subsea rock installation vessel

Last week, CIMC Raffles signed a contract with Van Oord to build a second multi-fuel-capable subsea rock installation vessel, which will be classed by Bureau Veritas.

It will have an overall length of 199 m, a beam of 32.2 m, DP2 dynamic positioning capability and a rock-carrying capacity of up to 35,000 t.

The engines will be capable of operating on biofuel and methanol. The vessel will also feature a DC-grid with large battery storage capacity, and an energy-efficient hull design and rock handling system, all said to reduce CO2 emissions.

Strategic Marine delivers second CTV to Taiwan

Courtesy Strategic Marine
Strategic Marine delivered second 27-m Z-Bow CTV

The vessel was developed in close collaboration with BMT Ltd. 

Strategic Marine has delivered its second 27-m Z-Bow crew transfer vessel (CTV) to a client in Taiwan for local offshore wind farm operations.

The vessel, co-developed with BMT, has controllable pitch propellers, bow thrusters and an active fender system.

ClassNK grants AiP for designs of Mitsui cable vessel

ClassNK issued Approval in Principle (AiP) to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines late last month for the designs for a cable jointing vessel and a cable burial vessel.

In Japan, wind power generation is expanding to offshore locations far from major electricity demand centers. According to ClassNK, long-distance subsea DC transmission installed using cable jointing and burial vessels is seen as a solution to this issue.

The classification society’s design review of the ship followed part O of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" and other relevant rules. 

Courtesy Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
cable jointing vessel and cable burial vessel developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

ClassNK has issued an AiP for the designs of a cable jointing vessel (left) and a cable burial vessel (right) developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

