Offshore wind sector ramps up with FIDs, final turbine installations, newbuild vessel activity and more

Offshore wind activity has advanced across multiple regions this week as developers reached key construction milestones, secured long-term contracts, and expanded installation and support vessel capacity. Final turbine installations, new FIDs and regulatory progress underscored continued momentum in the North Sea, Irish Sea and Asia-Pacific, and vessel deliveries and new AiPs further highlighted supply chain readiness for upcoming large‑scale projects.

Vattenfall given final go-ahead for North Sea Nodlicht wind farm cluster

Vattenfall has taken FID on two wind farm developments in the German North Sea, Nordlicht I and II.

This follows confirmation from Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) of the permit for the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, 85 km north of the island of Borkum.

Monopile installations for Nordlicht I are due to start in the third quarter, followed by the monopiles for Nordlicht II about one year later. Both wind farms should start operations in 2028.

Nordlicht 1 will have a capacity of about 980 MW, and Nordlicht 2 about 630 MW. Both will have turbine towers made partly from low-emission steel to reduce their overall carbon footprint by 16%.