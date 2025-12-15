DEME to install foundations, cables for Baltic Sea BC-Wind project

BC-Wind developer Ocean Winds has awarded DEME three contracts for the offshore wind development in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, according to a Dec. 10 DEME news release.

DEME’s work scope covers installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables and the export cable.

The Orion vessel will install 26 monopile foundations for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation.

Orion’s equipment includes a motion-compensated pile gripper, a 5,000-t crane and ballasting systems.

BC-Wind, with a capacity of up to 390 MW, will be developed about 23 km offshore.