DEME to install foundations, cables for Baltic Sea BC-Wind project

DEME will deploy its Orion vessel for the 27 monopile foundations and power cables, on behalf of project developer Ocean Winds.
Dec. 15, 2025
Orion offshore installation vessel

DEME will deploy its Orion offshore installation vessel to install 27 monopile foundations: 26 monopiles for the wind turbines and 1 foundation for the offshore substation.

BC-Wind developer Ocean Winds has awarded DEME three contracts for the offshore wind development in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, according to a Dec. 10 DEME news release.

DEME’s work scope covers installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables and the export cable.

The Orion vessel will install 26 monopile foundations for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation.

Orion’s equipment includes a motion-compensated pile gripper, a 5,000-t crane and ballasting systems.

BC-Wind, with a capacity of up to 390 MW, will be developed about 23 km offshore.

Oct. 13, 2025
