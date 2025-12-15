Norway confirms floating offshore wind area project awards

The awards are for two areas in the Utsira Nord region of the North Sea.
Related To: 
Dec. 15, 2025
ID 391519438 © Florian Kunde | Dreamstime.com
Offshore wind energy during sunset
Courtesy Haavind
Norwegian Ministry of Energy Allocates Project Areas for Floating Offshore Wind in Utsira Nord

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, two consortiums will each be awarded their respective floating wind project areas offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Ministry of Energy confirmed Dec. 11 that the two joint applications for floating offshore wind in the Utsira Nord region in southwest Norway will each be awarded a project area.

Prior to the deadline of Sept. 15, the Ministry received two applications that met its qualification requirements.

The consortia that will be awarded project areas are:

  • Equinor Utsira Nord and Vårgrønn Utsira Nord for project area 2; and
  • Harald Hårfagre (Deep Wind Offshore Norway and EDF Renouvelables International SAS) for project area 3.

Both consortia may now submit proposals for project-specific impact assessment programs, followed by a full environmental impact assessment and a formal application for a development license.

They must submit license applications within two years of the approval of their impact assessment programs to participate in a competition for state aid of up to NOK35 billion (US$988 million).

Exclusive content:

ID 358710145 © Voyagerix | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind market update
This comprehensive report offers in-depth market intelligence, project updates and technological advancements in offshore wind, highlighting trends expected to shape the industry...
Oct. 13, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Modular floating offshore wind platform can be assembled portside in days, Aikido CEO says
Renewabl CEO talks offshore wind economics in the era of hourly procurement