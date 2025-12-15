Norway confirms floating offshore wind area project awards

The Norwegian Ministry of Energy confirmed Dec. 11 that the two joint applications for floating offshore wind in the Utsira Nord region in southwest Norway will each be awarded a project area.

Prior to the deadline of Sept. 15, the Ministry received two applications that met its qualification requirements.

The consortia that will be awarded project areas are:

Equinor Utsira Nord and Vårgrønn Utsira Nord for project area 2; and

Harald Hårfagre (Deep Wind Offshore Norway and EDF Renouvelables International SAS) for project area 3.

Both consortia may now submit proposals for project-specific impact assessment programs, followed by a full environmental impact assessment and a formal application for a development license.

They must submit license applications within two years of the approval of their impact assessment programs to participate in a competition for state aid of up to NOK35 billion (US$988 million).