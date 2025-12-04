Ørsted, Nuveen start power deliveries from North Sea Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind project

The development in the German sector of the North Sea comprises 83 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 913 MW.
Dec. 4, 2025
Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm produces first power

Borkum Riffgrund 3, the offshore wind development in the German North Sea, has supplied its first power to Germany’s grid.

The 913-MW project is owned jointly by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, and it is the largest offshore wind farm in Ørsted’s German portfolio.

Construction involved wind turbines and foundations supplied by companies in Germany and Denmark, cables from Germany and France, and installation vessels from the Netherlands and Belgium.

The wind farm should be fully commissioned in first-quarter 2026.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 covers a 75-sq-km area, 72 km offshore northern Germany. It features 83 x 11-MW wind turbines and is the first commissioned by Ørsted in the German sector without an offshore substation. Instead, the wind turbines are connected via a 66-kV subsea power cable system directly to the TenneT-operated DolWin epsilon offshore converter platform.

Ørsted has signed long-term power purchase agreements for the project totaling 786 MW with Amazon, BASF, Covestro, Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft/REWE Group, and Google (50 MW). The durations range from 10 to 25 years.

Earlier this year, Ørsted/Nuveen’s Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm was also fully commissioned. With these additions, Ørsted’s installed offshore wind power capacity in German waters should rise to about 2.5 GW in early 2026.

