Ocean Winds wraps up finance for Baltic Sea BC-Wind project

Ocean Winds expects to start design and construction work next year for the 390-MW BC-Wind development offshore Poland.
Related To: 
Dec. 4, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds' offshore wind operations

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028.

Ocean Winds, the joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has obtained €2 billion ($2.32 billion) in finance for its first offshore wind farm development in the Baltic Sea.

This will allow the 390-MW BC-Wind project to move forward into the construction phase.

The planned location is about 23 km offshore Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone.

Ocean Winds’ backers are the European Investment Bank, Instituto de Crédito Oficial Español, and 13 commercial banks. First power is targeted for 2028.

Next year, Polish company P&Q will embark on design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route. Electricity will head to the substation through cables designed and installed by Tele-Fonika Kable in Bydgoszcz.

Ocean Winds also plans to assemble a service base in Władysławowo, with the port at Świnoujście serving as the marshalling harbor for the offshore wind turbine foundations, and Gdańsk for the 26 x 14-MW turbines.

These will each incorporate a power boost system, allowing output to be raised to 15 MW.

All required environmental and regulatory procedures for the project have been enacted, Ocean Winds added, including environmental decisions for the offshore and onshore facilities, and permits for the connection to Poland’s national power system.

Exclusive content:

ID 358710145 © Voyagerix | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind market update
This comprehensive report offers in-depth market intelligence, project updates and technological advancements in offshore wind, highlighting trends expected to shape the industry...
Oct. 13, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Cold-stacked or dead-stacked: The future of long-idle drillships
Renewables initiative aims to better understand ocean energy systems, address subsea power challenges