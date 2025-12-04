Ocean Winds wraps up finance for Baltic Sea BC-Wind project

Ocean Winds, the joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has obtained €2 billion ($2.32 billion) in finance for its first offshore wind farm development in the Baltic Sea.

This will allow the 390-MW BC-Wind project to move forward into the construction phase.

The planned location is about 23 km offshore Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone.

Ocean Winds’ backers are the European Investment Bank, Instituto de Crédito Oficial Español, and 13 commercial banks. First power is targeted for 2028.

Next year, Polish company P&Q will embark on design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route. Electricity will head to the substation through cables designed and installed by Tele-Fonika Kable in Bydgoszcz.

Ocean Winds also plans to assemble a service base in Władysławowo, with the port at Świnoujście serving as the marshalling harbor for the offshore wind turbine foundations, and Gdańsk for the 26 x 14-MW turbines.

These will each incorporate a power boost system, allowing output to be raised to 15 MW.

All required environmental and regulatory procedures for the project have been enacted, Ocean Winds added, including environmental decisions for the offshore and onshore facilities, and permits for the connection to Poland’s national power system.