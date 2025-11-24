Windanker substation loaded out for voyage to Baltic Sea wind site

The HSI consortium of Smulders and HSM Offshore Energy built the topside and jackets at two yards in the Netherlands and are supplying three substations for the Windanker offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea.
Nov. 24, 2025
Loadout of topside for OSS Jasmund project

The OSS Jasmund project hasl loaded out both the topside and the jacket.

OSS Jasmund loadout operation

The HSI consortium is responsible for the EPCIC of the OSS Jasmund topside and associated jacket for the Windanker offshore wind farm. 

HSM Offshore Energy has loaded out the topside and jacket for the 300-MW Jasmund substation, part of the Windanker offshore wind development in the German sector of the Baltic Sea, 100 km from the Lubmin coast.

The 4,500-t topside, measuring 48 m long, 33 m wide and 17.5 m tall, was built at HSM’s Stormpolder yard. Smulders, the other member of the HSI consortium, constructed the 48-m-long, 33-m-wide, 17.5-m-high jacket, weighing about 4,500 t, at its yard in Vlissingen.

Both were due to be transferred onto barges for delivery to Windanker. To support safe transfer and transport of the substation, the partnership designed a special grillage to optimize structural integrity and load distribution.

This is the first of three offshore substations being developed by the HSI consortium for developer 50Hertz.

Oct. 13, 2025
