Global offshore wind momentum: Fugro, Cadeler, DEME and SPIE advance key projects

Offshore wind development continues to accelerate worldwide, with major players reporting significant progress across Europe, Asia and the Americas. From site investigations in the Adriatic Sea to large-scale installation campaigns in the North Sea and beyond, recent updates highlight expanding fleets, advanced geophysical surveys and critical high-voltage services that are shaping the next generation of offshore wind infrastructure.

The following is a compilation of the latest offshore wind news from Fugro, Cadeler, DEME and SPIE.

Fugro conducts site investigations for Adriatic Sea Rimini offshore wind project

Fugro has completed a program of geophysical and archaeological surveys in the Adriatic Sea for Energia Wind 2020’s Rimini fixed offshore wind development.

The program, which concluded last month, covered both the site of the wind farm and the export cable route, 12 nautical miles from Rimini on the Italian east coast.

Two Fugro vessels performed mapping of the seabed and subsurface conditions, acquiring ultra-high resolution shallow seismic and other geophysical data. The crews were also tasked with identifying and preserving archaeological features relevant to the project's planning and permitting process.