Germany approves second North Sea Nordlicht wind farm

Vattenfall has received clearance for the Nordlicht 2 project, with construction expected to start in 2027.
Related To: 
Nov. 6, 2025
ID 402313959 © Korakot Taechakan | Dreamstime.com
Germany approves second North Sea Nordlicht wind farm

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has granted planning approval to Vattenfall for the construction of the Nordlicht 2 offshore wind farm, the second project in the Nordlicht cluster.

This will be built north of Borkum in the west of the German EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) in the North Sea, and will comprise 44 x 15-MW offshore wind turbines (made partly from low-emission steel) across a 44-sq km area.

Produced electricity generated will head to the offshore BorWin Delta converter platform, part of the NOR-6-3 grid connection system.

Offshore construction of Nordlicht 1 (980 MW) is due to start next year, followed by initial activity on Nordlicht 2 (630 MW) in 2027. Both wind farms are due to start operations in 2028.

Vestas will supply and install the 12 V236-15.0 MW turbines for the two developments.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Case study: Sampling techniques and collaboration advanced offshore wind farm subsea investigations
North Sea outlook: Activity gap between Norway and UK set to grow