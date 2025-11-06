Germany approves second North Sea Nordlicht wind farm

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has granted planning approval to Vattenfall for the construction of the Nordlicht 2 offshore wind farm, the second project in the Nordlicht cluster.

This will be built north of Borkum in the west of the German EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) in the North Sea, and will comprise 44 x 15-MW offshore wind turbines (made partly from low-emission steel) across a 44-sq km area.

Produced electricity generated will head to the offshore BorWin Delta converter platform, part of the NOR-6-3 grid connection system.

Offshore construction of Nordlicht 1 (980 MW) is due to start next year, followed by initial activity on Nordlicht 2 (630 MW) in 2027. Both wind farms are due to start operations in 2028.

Vestas will supply and install the 12 V236-15.0 MW turbines for the two developments.