Fugro UST21 completes geotechnical survey offshore South Korea

Fugro UST21 says that it has completed offshore geotechnical site investigations for Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Incheon offshore wind project, located approximately 70 km off the coast of Incheon, South Korea.

Fugro says that the geo-data it acquired will support the design of foundations and cable routes across the whole development area of Incheon offshore wind project. The company says that its survey work covered a range of marine geotechnical services, including seabed cone penetration testing, downhole sampling, pressure meter testing, and laboratory analysis.

Fugro opened the Fugro UST21 office last year in Incheon as part of a joint venture with UST21, a South Korean marine technology company. The new office has been providing geo-data solutions for South Korea’s offshore renewable energy sector, which Fugro has been actively supporting in collaboration with UST21 since 2019 via a memorandum of understanding.

The Incheon offshore wind project is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the country and is expected to play a pivotal role in Korea’s transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.