Offshore wind: NYK secures CTV contract, RWE trials drone logistics and Ignitis expands Baltic Sea stake

Drone delivers light components to Baltic Sea Arkona wind farm

Skyports Drone Services and RWE have completed what is claimed to be the first long range drone delivery to a wind farm offshore Germany.

The 385-MW Arkona wind farm, 35 km northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, features 60 x 6-MW Siemens turbines.

During a three-week demonstration, drone flights were arranged, designed to show the benefits of integrating deliveries into offshore logistics supply.

Light cargo deliveries to the turbines would typically require a one-hour journey on a boat. In the trials, the drones reached the location in under 30 minutes and could be hired on demand, as an alternative method for delivering small but time-critical components.

It followed previous flight trials last year, in which RWE and Skyports performed Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight deliveries to offshore substations.

For this latest phase, Skyports and RWE deployed drone manufacturer Skyways’ V2 dual hybrid aircraft, which has electric motors to manage vertical take-off and landing, and a heavy fuel engine for long-range cruising. The aircraft’s maximum range is 770 km.

The drone flew from RWE’s operation and maintenance base in Mukran Port on Rügen, following an automated route of more than 40 km to the Arkona Wind farm, carrying a cargo of close to 10 kg.

Upon arrival, it approached the target wind turbine, locking on to the turbine nacelle followed by an automated cargo drop. It then flew back to the original take-off point at Mukran Port, controlled by Skyport’ pilots.

The aircraft underwent more than 65 hours of flight time during the series of offshore logistics trials managed by RWE. Eventually, the company plans to include drones in a "hybrid" supply chain alongside crew transfer vessels.

For this project, Skyports managed regulatory approvals, mission planning, piloting of the drones, and final project assessment and reporting. The company regularly flies parts to platforms offfshore Norway and to shore-to-ship deliveries elsewhere.

Vivek Trivedi, O&M optimization manager with RWE, said, “The trial has proved that drones give us flexibility. In offshore, flexibility is power. They allow us to react faster, reduce waiting times and optimize resources. It's a whole new dimension of efficiency.”