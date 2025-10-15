Offshore wind: NYK secures CTV contract, RWE trials drone logistics and Ignitis expands Baltic Sea stake
In this global offshore wind roundup, Offshore covers notable developments shaping the sector—from NYK’s crew transfer vessel charter for Japan’s first general sea area wind project to RWE’s pioneering drone delivery trials in the Baltic Sea. We also highlight RWE’s exit from an Australian wind initiative, Njord Survey’s new Baltic Sea contract, Windward Offshore’s vessel commissioning milestone, and Ignitis Renewables’ acquisition of Ocean Winds’ stake in Lithuania’s Curonian Nord project.
NYK secures offshore Japan CTV contract
NYK and Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy LLC have entered into a long-term time-charter agreement for an offshore wind crew transfer vessel (CTV).
Oga Katagami is a joint venture (JV) of JERA Nex bp Japan LLC, Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. and Itochu Corp.
The CTV will be built by Kosaba Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, and it will operate along the coasts of Oga, Katagami and Akita, which NYK reports is Japan’s first offshore wind project in general sea areas.
The vessel's design is based on a model operated by Northern Offshore Services AS, with modifications to facilitate domestic construction.
The vessel will be managed by Japan Offshore Support Co. Ltd., a JV between NYK and Akita Eisen Co. Ltd.
RWE pulls out of Australia offshore wind project
RWE has decided to cease development of the Kent offshore wind project off the Gippsland coast in Victoria, Australia.
After nearly a year of feasibility studies, the company does not believe the project would be competitive in current market conditions and also cited ongoing uncertainties around supply chain costs and the future design of the auction framework.
"We are continuing to develop, build and operate a diverse pipeline of renewable energy projects across Australia, including large-scale battery storage and onshore wind," the release stated.
Drone delivers light components to Baltic Sea Arkona wind farm
Skyports Drone Services and RWE have completed what is claimed to be the first long range drone delivery to a wind farm offshore Germany.
The 385-MW Arkona wind farm, 35 km northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, features 60 x 6-MW Siemens turbines.
During a three-week demonstration, drone flights were arranged, designed to show the benefits of integrating deliveries into offshore logistics supply.
Light cargo deliveries to the turbines would typically require a one-hour journey on a boat. In the trials, the drones reached the location in under 30 minutes and could be hired on demand, as an alternative method for delivering small but time-critical components.
It followed previous flight trials last year, in which RWE and Skyports performed Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight deliveries to offshore substations.
For this latest phase, Skyports and RWE deployed drone manufacturer Skyways’ V2 dual hybrid aircraft, which has electric motors to manage vertical take-off and landing, and a heavy fuel engine for long-range cruising. The aircraft’s maximum range is 770 km.
The drone flew from RWE’s operation and maintenance base in Mukran Port on Rügen, following an automated route of more than 40 km to the Arkona Wind farm, carrying a cargo of close to 10 kg.
Upon arrival, it approached the target wind turbine, locking on to the turbine nacelle followed by an automated cargo drop. It then flew back to the original take-off point at Mukran Port, controlled by Skyport’ pilots.
The aircraft underwent more than 65 hours of flight time during the series of offshore logistics trials managed by RWE. Eventually, the company plans to include drones in a "hybrid" supply chain alongside crew transfer vessels.
For this project, Skyports managed regulatory approvals, mission planning, piloting of the drones, and final project assessment and reporting. The company regularly flies parts to platforms offfshore Norway and to shore-to-ship deliveries elsewhere.
Vivek Trivedi, O&M optimization manager with RWE, said, “The trial has proved that drones give us flexibility. In offshore, flexibility is power. They allow us to react faster, reduce waiting times and optimize resources. It's a whole new dimension of efficiency.”
Njord Survey to offer services for Baltic Sea wind project
Njord Survey, a Swedish offshore survey specialist, has been awarded a long-term framework agreement by German transmission system operator 50Hertz to support offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea.
The work scope includes the provision of comprehensive geophysical and ROV seabed survey services.
Njord Survey says it will be using biofuel for all vessels involved in the project, minimizing emissions associated with its operations.
VARD delivers commissioning support vessel to Windward Offshore
VARD has delivered the Windward Athens newbuild commissioning service operation vessel NB 963 to Windward Offshore.
It will support offshore wind farm operations.
The vessel, built at Vard Shipyards Romania, arrived at Vard Brattvaag in late September where it underwent commissioning and final outfitting followed by sea trials.
Windward Athens, which is 87.5 m long with a 19.5-m beam, was designed by Vard Design in Ålesund.
Seaonics supplied its electric controlled motion compensated 3D crane, which is engineered to ensure smooth and precise motions even in harsh offshore conditions.
The vessel is currently being prepared for its first charter for an offshore wind project in Europe.
Ignitis to buy Ocean Wind's shares of Lithuanian offshore wind farm
Ignitis Renewables has signed a sale and purchase agreement with OW Offshore S.L. (Ocean Winds) for the acquisition of 49% shares in UAB “Offshore wind farm 1,” the company developing the Curonian Nord offshore wind project.
Upon closing the transaction, Ignitis Renewables will acquire 49% of the shares at a nominal price. Ignitis Renewables will also secure the project-related work, research data and intellectual property by reimbursing Ocean Winds for its directly incurred project-related costs.
This change will not affect the implementation of the Curonian Nord project. Ignitis Renewables continues the work of the project independently and has all the necessary managerial and financial capacities to implement the preparatory work and the required investments to obtain a construction permit in 2027.
Ignitis Renewables plans to select a new partner prior to FID.