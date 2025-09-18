Cadeler adds BC-Wind to roster of Baltic Sea offshore wind turbine installations

Ocean Winds has confirmed a contract with Cadeler to transport and install 26 Siemens Gamesa 14-MW turbines for the BC-Wind development in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea.

In a news release of September 18, Cadeler said the award follows a vessel reservation agreement that the two parties signed in February.

BC-Wind, 23 km from the Polish coast and north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship, will have a total generating capacity of up to 390 MW. This is Ocean Winds’ first project offshore Poland.

Installation activity is due to start in 2028 and continue for around four months. Cadeler plans to deploy one of its O-class wind turbine installation vessels, which will operate from the Port of Gdańsk.

Previously, the company supported Ocean Winds on the Moray West wind farm offshore eastern Scotland. BC-Wind will be their first direct contractual partnership.

Cadeler is already active in the Baltic Sea, having started installation work in July for Poland’s first offshore wind farm, the 1.2-GW Baltic Power project. The company will manage T&I of 76 Vestas 15-MW turbines from the Port of Rønne on Bornholm Island, Denmark.

In February, Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna contracted the company for T&I of Siemens Gamesa 14-MW turbines for Baltica 2, part of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm. The project is due to be completed by the end of 2027.