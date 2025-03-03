Offshore wind roundup: Vessel newbuilds, floating wind challenges and more

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn submitted a consent application Feb. 26 for their proposed Cenos floating offshore wind farm to regulator Marine Directorate - Licensing Operations Team (MD-LOT) in Scotland.

Cenos, with a nominal capacity of up to 1,350 MW, would supply power to offshore oil and gas platforms in the UK central North Sea and the UK grid, from its location 190 km east of Peterhead.

The project comprises up to 95 floating turbines, each up to 320 m tall.

The consent applications cover offshore elements of the project proposals to construct and operate the wind farm, along with associated offshore transmission facilities.

Partners aim to address floating wind challenges

Eight consortia have put together Industry Delivery Plans (IDPs) explaining how key challenges of floating offshore wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea offshore western Britain could be addressed, according to a March 3 Celtic Sea Power (CSP) announcement.

These IDPs demonstrate credible ambition to lead delivery of anchors and mooring, operations and maintenance, and logistical services from within the Celtic Sea region.

All were commissioned by CSP, with the support of Cornwall Council in southwest England. The plans are said to have advanced private sector-led investment cases ahead of upcoming FLOW leasing rounds.

The program brought together more than 30 UK companies and helped foster links between ports, yards, infrastructure owners and local stakeholders.

On Feb. 4, CSP announced it secured funding from The Crown Estate’s £50 million (US$63.5 million) Supply Chain Accelerator. The investment aims to accelerate and de-risk development of a new Offshore Coordination Centre in a project led by CSP in partnership with Treveth.

First steel cut for new SOV

North Star and partner Cochin Shipyard cut first steel on EnBW’s new hybrid-electric service operations vessel (SOV) Feb. 25. It is on schedule to begin a 10-year minimum charter to service the He Dreiht wind farm offshore Germany from the end of 2026.

The planning, engineering design and construction work are being carried out at Cochin Shipyard in India.

The newbuild will provide accommodation in field for up to 34 wind technicians as they maintain the development’s 64 wind turbines, located about 90 km northwest of the island of Borkum and 110 km west of Helgoland. The SOV will also act as a logistics hub and warehouse.

The ship is of VARD 407 design, includes Electric Voith Schneider propulsion and is designed to use methanol as a fuel in future. The ship is also fully equipped with a height adjustable motion compensated gangway and 3D compensated crane.

SPIE's wind-focused subsidiary gets new name

SPIE Global Services Energy announced Feb. 28 that Correll Group, its wind power high-voltage specialized entity, has changed its name to SPIE Wind Connect.

This news follows the 2024 acquisition of Correll by the SPIE group.

SPIE Wind Connect is fully focused on supporting the offshore and onshore wind industry, providing a range of high-voltage electrical engineering services across the full installation, operational and maintenance phases of a wind farm. A key part of its services is in connecting the inter-array and export cables to facilitate the energization of the wind turbines, and thereby generate power.

SRC continues HSE work on Sofia offshore wind farm

Steel River Consultants (SRC) secured a third term late last month to provide HSE consultancy services to RWE on its consultants framework.

SRC has spent most of the last five years working on the Sofia offshore wind farm project, which is connected to the National Grid at Lackenby, near Redcar, and has a £3 billion construction cost. It is currently 100% owned by RWE.

SRC has eight consultants working on the Sofia project and is also supporting RWE on future development and decommissioning projects.

Australia grants feasibility licenses for two offshore wind projects

The government of Australia has granted feasibility licenses for two offshore wind projects with a total planned capacity of 3.2 GW, to be developed off the coasts of New South Wales and Victoria.

The feasibility licenses have been awarded for the Southern Ocean and Hunter zones. In Hunter zone, offshore New South Wales, Novocastrian Wind, owned by Equinor and Oceanex Energy, plans to develop a floating wind project with the capacity of 2 GW. Once fully operational, it is expected to power 1.2 million homes and meet 10% of New South Wales’ annual electricity needs.

In the Southern Ocean zone, offshore Victoria, Alinta Energy and Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, are planning to develop the Spinifex offshore wind farm, with a capacity of 1.2 GW. It would cover 265 sq km and be capable of meeting 10% of Victoria’s electricity needs.

Over the next seven years, the feasibility of licensed project proposals will be tested. Before any offshore wind farms are constructed, the feasibility license holders must develop management plans, undertake environmental assessments, obtain environmental approvals and consult with marine users, the community and First Nation groups.

Blue Mackerel offshore wind project takes another step forward

The Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) has approved Blue Mackerel North Pty Ltd.'s feasibility stage management plan for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind project off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria.

The approval allows Blue Mackerel to begin feasibility activities, including metocean and geotechnical investigations, to assess the potential for harnessing renewable energy. The management plan is a legally binding document that details how activities are to be carried out under an Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act (OEI Act) license.

Before an OEI Act license holder can begin with activities that involve the construction, installation, commissioning, operation, maintenance or decommissioning of infrastructure in the Commonwealth offshore area, they must have their management plan approved by the OIR. Once approved, the license holder is required to submit a summary of the management plan to the OIR within 30 days.

The proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind project is located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung Country, about 10 km from Seaspray in Victoria. The project includes the installation of about 60 wind turbines and associated infrastructure, capable of generating 1 GW of renewable electricity. The project is planned to be operational by 2032.