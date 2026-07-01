Shell sells Na Kika, Coulomb interests to Talos Energy/Ridgewood Energy

The deal reflects a broader industry trend of majors rationalizing mature or non-core positions in the US Gulf of Mexico.
July 1, 2026
3 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • The transaction underscores the continued shift of Gulf assets from majors to independents, with Talos and Ridgewood expanding their deepwater portfolios. 
  • Na Kika's existing infrastructure offers opportunities for future tiebacks and field-life extension, helping maximize value from mature deepwater assets. 
  • Talos gains immediate production, reserves and exploration upside, supporting its strategy of growing through infrastructure-led opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico.
Courtesy bp
Shell sells Na Kika, Coulomb interests to Talos Energy/Ridgewood Energy

Shell has agreed to sell its 50% non-operated working interest in the Na Kika platform and associated fields in the US Gulf of Mexico as well as its 100%- owned Coulomb tieback.

The assets will be acquired by subsidiaries of Talos Energy and Ridgewood Energy for a total consideration of $1.7 billion, subject to customary adjustments and certain contingent payments.

The transaction has an effective date of July 1, 2025, and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Na Kika semisubmersible platform, located in the Mississippi Canyon area, has served as a major production hub since first oil in November 2003. Developed originally as a 50/50 joint venture between bp and Shell, it was one of the earliest and most technically ambitious deepwater projects of its era—often described for its “octopus-like” layout of subsea tiebacks feeding a central floating production host.

The platform processes production from multiple fields, including the original Na Kika satellites (Kepler, Ariel, Fourier, and Herschel) plus later tiebacks such as Coulomb (which began producing in 2005). bp has operated the Na Kika host and associated fields throughout, while Shell held the 50% non-operated interest now being divested.

The Coulomb tieback was 100% Shell-owned. At its peak design capacity, Na Kika was capable of handling around 130,000 barrels of oil per day and 500–550 million cubic feet of gas per day.

For Talos Energy, the transaction represents a classic “bolt-on” acquisition aligned with its core strategy in the US Gulf of Mexico. Talos has grown significantly through targeted M&A, including the 2019–2020 acquisition of the ILX Holdings portfolio, followed by EnVen Energy (2023) and QuarterNorth Energy (2024). The company positions itself as a scaled, pure-play offshore operator with deep expertise in mature deepwater and shelf assets.

Talos Energy President and CEO Paul Goodfellow highlighted the deal’s alignment with the company’s priorities: accretive cash flow, free cash flow enhancement, and Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) upside. Talos gains a 50% working interest and operatorship in the Coulomb field plus a 25% non-operated interest in the bp-operated Na Kika platform and the four associated fields.

This structure provides immediate production and reserves (approximately 23 MMboe proved and 10 MMboe probable) while opening operated ILX opportunities around existing infrastructure—precisely the type of near-field exploration and tieback development where Talos has a proven track record of extending field life and unlocking additional value.

Ridgewood Energy is acquiring the complementary interests (the remaining 25% in Na Kika and 50% in Coulomb). Ridgewood has a history of partnering with operators such as Talos on projects including Big Bend and Dantzler (subsea tiebacks). Its strategy centers on low-cost barrels with a relatively low carbon footprint, making it a natural co-investor in mature, infrastructure-heavy assets like these.

The deal reflects a broader industry trend of majors (Shell, and previously others) rationalizing mature or non-core positions in the Gulf of Mexico while independents like Talos consolidate scale and optimize infrastructure-heavy assets.

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About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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