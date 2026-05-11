Talos Energy advances GoM work as Daenerys appraisal nears and new production comes online

Talos Energy is advancing multiple fronts across its US Gulf of Mexico portfolio, with appraisal drilling planned this summer on the Daenerys oil discovery, new production already onstream at Cardona and development drilling underway at the Monument project, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

Daenerys appraisal drilling planned for June

Talos expects appraisal drilling to begin in June on last summer’s Daenerys oil discovery in the US Gulf.

The discovery well, drilled on the Walker Ridge by the West Vela drillship, delivered oil pay in multiple sub-salt Miocene sands.

Talos’ partners in the Daenerys blocks are Shell Offshore, Red Willow, Houston Energy, HEQ II Daenerys, and Cathexis.

New production ramps up at Cardona

Earlier this year, Talos started oil production from the Cardona development, with the well flowing to the Pompano platform.

Another recently drilled and completed well (CPL) should go onstream during the third quarter.