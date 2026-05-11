Talos Energy advances GoM work as Daenerys appraisal nears and new production comes online
Talos Energy is advancing multiple fronts across its US Gulf of Mexico portfolio, with appraisal drilling planned this summer on the Daenerys oil discovery, new production already onstream at Cardona and development drilling underway at the Monument project, according to the company's latest quarterly report.
Daenerys appraisal drilling planned for June
Talos expects appraisal drilling to begin in June on last summer’s Daenerys oil discovery in the US Gulf.
The discovery well, drilled on the Walker Ridge by the West Vela drillship, delivered oil pay in multiple sub-salt Miocene sands.
Talos’ partners in the Daenerys blocks are Shell Offshore, Red Willow, Houston Energy, HEQ II Daenerys, and Cathexis.
New production ramps up at Cardona
Earlier this year, Talos started oil production from the Cardona development, with the well flowing to the Pompano platform.
Another recently drilled and completed well (CPL) should go onstream during the third quarter.
Monument development advances toward late-2026 startup
Development drilling and completion activities have begun at the Beacon Offshore Energy-operated Monument project, with initial production in the range of 20 Mboe to 30 Mboe/d by late 2026.
Monument, a Wilcox oil discovery in Walker Ridge blocks 271, 272, 315 and 316, is under development as a subsea tieback to the Shenandoah production platform in Walker Ridge.
Although the committed firm capacity is 20 Mbbl/d, there is another prospective drilling location that could extend the resource beyond the base development case, Talos reported. The company has a 29.7% interest.