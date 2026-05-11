Audubon wins Shell contract for brownfield topsides work in the US Gulf

Audubon will be Shell’s engineering and procurement provider for offshore brownfield topsides projects up to $100 million total installed cost, per project. 
May 11, 2026
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Courtesy Audubon Companies
Audubon wins Shell contract for brownfield topsides work in the US Gulf

Audubon Companies says that it has been selected by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for Shell’s brownfield topsides projects in the US Gulf.  

Starting last month, Audubon says that it has been serving as Shell’s engineering and procurement provider for offshore brownfield topsides projects up to $100 million total installed cost, per project. 

The brownfield portfolio contract includes all Shell deepwater assets in the US Gulf. Audubon says that it will focus on operations, maintenance, and upgrade projects to improve energy production and extend productive life. 

Having performed engineering work for several of Shell’s US Gulf platforms beginning in 2022, Audubon says that it is well-positioned to support the remaining assets as a whole-portfolio service provider.

 

 

 

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Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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