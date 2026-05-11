Audubon wins Shell contract for brownfield topsides work in the US Gulf

Audubon Companies says that it has been selected by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for Shell’s brownfield topsides projects in the US Gulf.

Starting last month, Audubon says that it has been serving as Shell’s engineering and procurement provider for offshore brownfield topsides projects up to $100 million total installed cost, per project.

The brownfield portfolio contract includes all Shell deepwater assets in the US Gulf. Audubon says that it will focus on operations, maintenance, and upgrade projects to improve energy production and extend productive life.

Having performed engineering work for several of Shell’s US Gulf platforms beginning in 2022, Audubon says that it is well-positioned to support the remaining assets as a whole-portfolio service provider.