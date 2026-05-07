INEOS, Shell agree to pursue new E&P developments in the deepwater Gulf

INEOS Energy and Shell Offshore Inc. say they have agreed to jointly invest in exploration and development opportunities in areas near the Appomattox platform in Mississippi Canyon Block 392.

The targeted areas will most likely be in tieback distance to the Appomattox platform.

As part of the deal, INEOS is acquiring a 21% working interest in the targeted areas, consistent with its ownership in Appomattox, Rydberg, the recent Nashville discovery, and the Mattox pipeline.

The agreement will initially focus on three exploration and production opportunities:

Shell’s pre-FID Fort Sumter discovery

Drilling of the Sisco exploration well

A further exploration well targeted by the end of 2030.

INEOS says that the agreement supports its broader growth strategy, building on established positions in the US Gulf, the Eagle Ford play in South Texas, offshore Denmark and the UK Continental Shelf, while further strengthening collaboration with Shell to pursue future growth and expansion opportunities.

INEOS Energy officials say that the agreement marks another step in the company’s strategy to expand its global upstream portfolio while maintaining capital discipline and leveraging partnerships with leading operators.

David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy, said: “Partnering with Shell on these opportunities is a natural step. We are focusing on areas close to existing infrastructure where we can move quickly, control costs and unlock new production. This is disciplined growth targeting exploration, shared risk, and returns. These opportunities strengthen our portfolio and support long-term energy security.”

Brian Gilvary, Chairman of INEOS Energy, said: “Having now built a strong foundation across three strong locations (US onshore and offshore, Europe offshore), we’ll continue to look for bolt-ons. There will be opportunities for us in the Gulf of Mexico around the existing infrastructure we’ve got.”