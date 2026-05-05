OTC 2026 panel highlights HP/HT challenges, advances

Industry leaders convened at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) on Tuesday, May 5, for an insightful panel on high-pressure, high-temperature (HP/HT) developments, a frontier pushing the boundaries of offshore engineering while demanding sharp commercial discipline.

Titled “Offshore HP/HT: Aligning Technical Excellence with Business Strategy,” the session explored proven business strategies for HP/HT projects and the path forward amid evolving market conditions. The panelists – including officials from Chevron, Shell and bp – discussed the latest equipment, materials, and next-generation solutions for extreme environments.

Parth Pathak, Manager of New Technology Development at SLB, moderated the panel. The discussion highlighted how HP/HT projects—typically involving pressures exceeding 15,000 psi and elevated temperatures—can unlock significant reserves in the Gulf of Mexico’s Lower Tertiary (Paleogene) and other deep plays, but require seamless integration of cutting-edge technology with rigorous risk management and cost control.

Business strategies and capex discipline

Panelists emphasized that successful HP/HT developments hinge on standardization, replication, and phased approaches to de-risk investments. John Boyle, Kaskida Project General Manager at bp, shared insights from bp’s Kaskida project, sanctioned in 2024 with first oil targeted for 2029. The development features a new semisubmersible floating production unit with 80,000 b/d capacity in its initial phase. Boyle noted how replicable designs and strong partnerships help manage multibillion-dollar commitments while navigating regulatory approvals.

Boyle highlighted the Paleogene’s strategic importance: “Over 500,000 barrels of oil per day are [currently] produced from the Paleogene in the Gulf, from three projects—Anchor, Shenandoah and Salamanca. Paleogene production could represent half of the production in the US Gulf by the 2030s.” He added that bp has sanctioned two 20k projects—Kaskida and Tiber—with first oil in 2029 and 2030, respectively. Advances in seismic, completions, artificial lift, and multiphase pumping have been “huge” for the play, and 20k technology is now “off the shelf.” Boyle concluded, “The Paleogene is the future growth engine in the Gulf of Mexico.”