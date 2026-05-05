OTC 2026: Panel delivers insights on subsea tiebacks

Industry experts gathered at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) on Monday, May 4, for a compelling panel discussion on subsea tiebacks, one of the offshore sector’s most effective strategies for increasing output while minimizing capital expenditure, operational risks, and environmental impact.

Moderated by Art Schroeder, President of Energy Valley Inc., the session – “Subsea Tiebacks, Increased Production, Lower Costs & Risks, Greater Optionality” – drew on real-world operator, contractor, and analyst perspectives to highlight why tiebacks have become the preferred development concept in today’s capital-constrained environment. Subsea tiebacks not only significantly reduce capex – often by hundreds of millions of dollars compared to a standalone development — but they also reduce the time to first oil, and reduce project and construction-related emissions — while extending the economic life of aging hosts by spreading fixed costs over additional barrels. Additional production can keep facilities running longer, improve utilization rates, and unlock reserves that would otherwise remain stranded.

A recurring theme was the carbon advantage. By maximizing existing hosts, tiebacks avoid the steel tonnage, fabrication emissions, and installation impacts of new platforms. Keeping facilities full longer amortizes their embedded carbon over more production, supporting industry goals for lower-intensity barrels. Schroeder, drawing on his extensive background in subsea innovation (including work on extended tieback technologies), noted that this approach aligns capital discipline with sustainability objectives.

Market context and economics

Einar Michel, Senior Analyst and Offshore Vessel Product Manager at Rystad Energy, provided a data-driven overview of market trends. He noted that in the US Gulf of Mexico, a significant portion of recent field developments relied on tiebacks to existing floating production units. This strategy has helped offset natural decline without requiring massive newbuild investments amid flat demand forecasts, political uncertainty, and rising costs.

Michel highlighted how tiebacks deliver shorter cycle times and better economics, with many projects achieving breakevens well below $40 per barrel. “All offshore regions will have an increasing number of tiebacks…but particularly in Europe, which will see a 20% increase out to 2030,” Michel said. The Middle East and Asia will also see increases. “Subsea tiebacks are easier to sanction in our current uncertain price environment.” He added that “Subsea tieback awards will keep growing out to 2030, and this will also drive subsea tree demand,” although North America is expected to see a slight decline in 2029–2030.

Operator perspectives

Katie Pelliccio, General Manager of Facilities Engineering at Chevron Angola (with deep experience in Chevron’s US Gulf projects), underscored the value of the tieback strategy. Chevron’s Ballymore project, which achieved first oil in April 2025, exemplified this: three wells tied back just three miles to the existing Blind Faith facility, delivering up to 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day without a new platform. The project came in on time and on budget, contributing to Chevron’s goal of 300,000 net boe/d from the Gulf. Pelliccio stressed that tiebacks lower development costs, accelerate timelines, and reduce the overall project and production footprint. Pelliccio noted that Chevron is also emphasizing “disciplined capital expenditures and cost management.” She described subsea tiebacks as “a strategic growth engine. They make offshore E&P more competitive. They bring first oil faster.” Pelliccio underscored the importance of a “hubs approach,” which emphasizes subsea tiebacks to existing platforms and processing facilities. Chevron plans to pursue this strategy in the US Gulf, West Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, and Australia.

Maggie Sheridan, Manager of Operations Engineering at Murphy Oil Corp., shared insights from the company’s Kings Quay hub and associated Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai tiebacks. First oil in 2022 demonstrated how a purpose-built floating production system could serve as a host for multiple fields, with ongoing tieback activity and expansions planned for years. Sheridan discussed operational lessons on maintaining system integrity, managing production handling across partners, and continuous improvements in subsea infrastructure. Sheridan noted her company’s move toward subsea tiebacks. “They are faster, and bring lower-cost barrels.” In the “Gulf of America,” she said, “volumes are decreasing, while time to market is increasing.” Subsea tiebacks can help alleviate those trends. “There is available capacity at these deepwater facilities,” she added.

Don Craig, Subsea Technology Manager at BP America, and Sandeep Patini, Subsea Team Lead at Shell, brought supermajor viewpoints. BP has successfully executed multiple tiebacks in the Gulf, including recent expansions at Argos and Atlantis, adding meaningful production with minimal new infrastructure. Craig highlighted technical advances that have enabled safer, longer-distance connections. Craig noted that six of BP’s ten global offshore projects were subsea tiebacks. “Subsea tiebacks are not just an option anymore. They are a primary lever for delivering offshore production.” Patini noted that Shell currently has 13 host facilities in the US Gulf of Mexico and that his company remains open to subsea tiebacks to these facilities. The key rationale, he said, is “lower investment, faster cycle time, and lower emissions. Subsea tiebacks are one of the most attractive investments in deepwater.”