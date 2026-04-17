New US-based E&P firm, 1947 Oil & Gas PLC, seeks to build ‘E&P of scale.’

A newly formed oil and gas production company, 1947 Oil & Gas plc, has announced its formation and initial transaction. The new company will be focused on building and operating a ‘material’ production portfolio in the United States.

The company has signed a term sheet to acquire Renaissance Offshore LLC, which currently produces 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the shallow-water US Gulf, and is targeting increased production of more than 4,000 boe/d by 2027.

The acquisition of Renaissance is said to provide 1947 with immediate oil-weighted cash flows and a “strong platform” to build a “significant” US oil and gas production business.

The new company takes its name from the Kermac No. 16 well, drilled in 1947, in Ship Shoal Block 32. The first offshore oil well completed beyond sight of land, it has been described as “the beginning of modern offshore drilling.” Operated by Kerr-McGee with partners Phillips Petroleum and Stanolind, it introduced fixed offshore platform drilling and set the foundation for modern offshore exploration. “This defining milestone in the industry is the inspiration behind the name 1947 Oil & Gas plc,” the company said.