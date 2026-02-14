Texas Gulflink deepwater port gets approval from US Maritime Administration

Sentinel Midstream reports that the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has issued the license (Record of Decision, or ROD) to construct and operate its proposed Texas GulfLink facility.

Texas GulfLink is a proposed offshore crude oil export terminal designed to facilitate the loading of VLCCs (very large crude carriers).

Sentinel Midstream says that the ROD concluded a multi-year environmental and technical review of Texas GulfLink’s application, during which multiple draft environmental impact statements were published and several public hearings held. The ROD considered the comments of multiple federal and state agencies and thousands more received from the public throughout the review period.

If the project moves forward, the crude oil export terminal will be sited in approximately 104 feet of water some 30 miles off Brazoria County along the Texas Gulf Coast. It will feature a manned platform, two SPM buoys, and over 50 miles of pipeline, allowing for the export of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day.