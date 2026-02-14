Texas Gulflink deepwater port gets approval from US Maritime Administration

Sentinel Midstream reports that the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has issued the license (Record of Decision, or ROD) to construct and operate its proposed Texas GulfLink facility.
Texas GulfLink is a proposed offshore crude oil export terminal designed to facilitate the loading of VLCCs (very large crude carriers).
Sentinel Midstream says that the ROD concluded a multi-year environmental and technical review of Texas GulfLink’s application, during which multiple draft environmental impact statements were published and several public hearings held. The ROD considered the comments of multiple federal and state agencies and thousands more received from the public throughout the review period.
If the project moves forward, the crude oil export terminal will be sited in approximately 104 feet of water some 30 miles off Brazoria County along the Texas Gulf Coast. It will feature a manned platform, two SPM buoys, and over 50 miles of pipeline, allowing for the export of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day.
Additionally, Texas GulfLink will employ state-of-the-art vapor recovery technology, further improving its environmental profile.
Yet while the license is a major milestone, a firm start date for construction has not been announced, and some analyst reports suggest that the project remains “years away” from starting construction.
The next steps for Texas GulfLink will involve finalizing financial and operational commitments. Sentinel Midstream must satisfy specific conditions laid out in the license, continuing to work with MARAD and the US Coast Guard.
The project must also reach FID, and Sentinel says that it is engaging with customers and stakeholders to secure long-term contracts to support the terminal to advance that goal.
In addition, detailed engineering and procurement of materials for the offshore platform, pipelines, and onshore storage tanks will also need to be completed.
As of February 2026, there is no publicly announced firm in-service date for the offshore crude oil terminal.