INEOS Energy announces new deepwater discovery in US Gulf

INEOS Energy has announced a new oil discovery in the Norphlet play in what it describes as “the Gulf of America.”

The Shell-operated well, Nashville, is located in Mississippi Canyon block 524 in a water depth of 7,381 feet. It marks INEOS' first successful exploration well in the region.

The Nashville exploration well was drilled more than five miles beneath the seabed and confirmed what INEOS describes as “high-quality oil in one of the Gulf’s most promising deepwater formations.”

The Norphlet play has been one of the hottest in the deepwater Gulf in recent years, containing prolific sand reservoirs.

The discovery could be tied back to the nearby Appomattox production platform, which is operated by Shell and jointly owned with INEOS.