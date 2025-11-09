Talos returning to US Gulf Daenerys field for delineation

Talos Energy plans to drill an appraisal well next spring on its recent Daenerys discovery in the Walker Ridge area of the US Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a quarterly results overview.

The deepwater drillship West Vela drilled the discovery well to a TVD of 33,228 ft; the well encountered oil in multiple intervals in subsalt Miocene sands, and it was then suspended for future reuse.

Talos will look to further define the resource when drilling resumes.

Elsewhere in Walker Ridge, the company is a partner in the Wilcox oil discovery Monument, operated by Beacon Offshore Energy. Monument will likely be developed as a 20 MMbbl/d subsea tieback to the floating Shenandoah production platform.

The first well should spud early next year. Nearby, there is an additional drilling location estimated to hold a potential 25 MMbpe to 35 MMboe.

In late September, Talos replaced the surface-controlled subsurface safety valve in a well at the Sunspear Field. The well is now back online and flowing to the Prince platform.