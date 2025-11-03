Kosmos and partners advance plans for two US Gulf tiebacks

Discussions progressing on development of the Gettysburg and Tiberius discoveries.
Nov. 3, 2025
Shell and Kosmos Energy are working on plans for a relatively low-cost, single-well tieback of the Gettysburg field in the US Gulf to Shell’s Appomattox platform, Kosmos said in a results statement.

Gettysburg, discovered in 2014, is a deepwater accumulation in the De Soto Canyon 398 block.

Kosmos is also progressing planning for its 2023 Tiberius discovery in Keathley Canyon Block 964. This summer, the company signed a production-handling agreement with partner Occidental for use of the latter’s Lucius platform as the host facility.

FID on the project should follow next year, with Kosmos seeking to farm down some of its 50% interest in Tiberius.

 

 

