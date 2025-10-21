C-Innovation completes several subsea installations for LLOG Exploration

C-Innovation (C-I) reports that it has successfully completed a series of light construction campaigns on the Salamanca field in what it describes as “the Gulf of America” in partnership with LLOG Exploration and Pinnacle Engineering.

C-I says that the completion of these subsea installation operations utilized the company’s specialized marine assets and technical expertise to deliver comprehensive offshore services. C-I deployed the MPSV Dove equipped with a 150-ton crane and C-Leader offshore supply vessels to support these subsea infrastructure installations over a 100-day operational period.

C-I also says that the project scope encompassed “multiple complex subsea installations” which demonstrated the company’s “capabilities in handling large-scale offshore operations.” The total weight of the most complex lift was a jumper weighing 143,245 lbs, including spreader bar, rigging, and jumper components. Hub-to-hub length was 96 ft 3-5/8 in. in a Z-shape configuration.

Completed installations included:

1 x 16 in. gas export jumper installation

1 x 10 in. gas export jumper installation

1 x 16 in. oil export jumper installation featuring Z-shaped configuration

2 x Leon flowline jumpers

2 x Leon well jumpers

1 x Castile well jumper.

Additional operations included comprehensive support for pigging and dewatering operations, precision metrology services, and hull inspection services.

C-I says that this series of installations played a key role in the Leon-Castile field development, with first oil now flowing to the Salamanca hub.