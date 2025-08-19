US Interior Department sets offshore oil and gas leasing schedule

Following the Dec. 10 lease sale, the ‘Gulf of America’ is set for lease sales in March and August through March 2040.
Aug. 19, 2025
Courtesy US Department of Interior/Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
The first sale under the new law — the “Gulf of America” lease sale now entitled “Big Beautiful Gulf 1” (previously called Lease Sale 262) — is set for Dec. 10, 2025. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish the final notice at least 30 days before the sale.

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has rolled out a long-term schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales for what it describes as the “Gulf of America” and Alaska’s Cook Inlet, as directed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1).

By committing to a predictable sale schedule, the DOI says that it is delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand American energy production and strengthen US energy independence. 

The DOI says that the inclusion of at least 30 lease sales in the “Gulf of America” underscores the region’s indispensable role in the nation’s energy ecosystem, since it accounts for roughly 14–15% of US crude oil production, and serves “as the linchpin of offshore energy output.”

The schedule differs from the ordinary Five-Year Plan for leasing because it is Congressionally mandated under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and therefore not subject to the preferences of different presidential administrations and changing policy preferences.

The Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) reported Aug. 19 that it supports the Trump administration and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for publishing a non-discretionary schedule of at least 30 offshore lease sales through 2040 for the "Gulf of America" and Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

“This schedule of predictable offshore oil and gas leases for the Gulf and Alaska is a welcome return to the regulatory certainty required to maximize and foster investment in American energy. ...This schedule removes the risk of political whim from what should be a stable, apolitical process that benefits Americans.”

Kaitlin Hammons, Vice President, CEA 

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito also issued a statement after the DOI released the new offshore leasing schedule:

“Today’s announcement restores the stability needed to keep America’s offshore energy future strong. A clear, long-term schedule of lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet gives companies the certainty to invest, sustaining jobs and strengthening US energy security. This leasing schedule reaches far beyond the Gulf coast. Offshore energy supports workers and supply chains in every state, while revenues fund programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund delivering resources to every county in every state in America. With this schedule in place, the Gulf of America will continue to anchor our economy, bolster national security, and support communities across all 50 states.”

Erik Milito, President, NOIA

Following the Dec. 10 lease sale, the “Gulf of America” is set for lease sales in March and August through March 2040. The first Cook Inlet lease sale is due in March 2026, with at least five more scheduled through March 2032.

BOEM is still working on a new Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as the Five-Year planning process is formally known.

More information on BOEM’s leasing process is available at boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing

