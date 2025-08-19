US Interior Department sets offshore oil and gas leasing schedule

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has rolled out a long-term schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales for what it describes as the “Gulf of America” and Alaska’s Cook Inlet, as directed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1).

By committing to a predictable sale schedule, the DOI says that it is delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand American energy production and strengthen US energy independence.

The DOI says that the inclusion of at least 30 lease sales in the “Gulf of America” underscores the region’s indispensable role in the nation’s energy ecosystem, since it accounts for roughly 14–15% of US crude oil production, and serves “as the linchpin of offshore energy output.”