    Poll results: Majority of Offshore readers oppose ‘Gulf of America’

    March 3, 2025
    Out of 3,000-plus respondents, 56% say they do not support the new name.
    Courtesy Offshore
    The Offshore editorial team surveyed more than 3,000 of its readers across the globe, and the majority of the Offshore audience voted they oppose the Gulf of Mexico name change to Gulf of America.

    By Bruce Beaubouef, Managing Editor

     

    Well, the results are in. As it turns out, most Offshore readers oppose the newly renamed “Gulf of America.

    To be precise, 45% of respondents “strongly oppose” the new name, while 11% merely “oppose.” But together, that’s 56% of respondents opposing the new name.

    Offshore’s poll asked readers what they thought about the “Gulf of America” name change, and the poll ran from Feb. 12 to March 2. There were 3,092 poll respondents.

    As for those who prefer the “Gulf of America,” 22% “strongly support” the new name, while 7% said they “support” it. Taken together, that’s 29% of respondents who support the new name.  

    Interestingly, 16% of respondents indicated that they were “neutral” on the topic.

    Some other perspectives: as might be expected, this topic generated intense sentiment. If one takes the 45% that “strongly oppose” the new name and the 22% that “strongly support,” then one could see that 67% of readers—two thirds—felt strongly about the name change, one way or another.

    A few more notes on the poll: The poll was included in every Offshore Daily e-newsletter for two weeks, and it was also shared on Offshore’s social media channels. In addition, it was included in our coverage of President Trump’s announcement of the Gulf of America name change, and a pop-up poll was created for the Offshore website. There were mechanisms in place that only allowed users to take the poll once.

    The poll was open to all Offshore readers throughout the world. While the majority of respondents (57%, or 1,765 respondents) came from the US, we also received responses from the UK, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Norway, among others.  

    .
    Country locations of "Gulf of America vs Gulf of Mexico" poll respondents

    While a majority of Offshore readers opposed the name change, a growing number of operating companies have embraced the “Gulf of America.” These include the three major operating companies in the Gulf: bp, Shell and Chevron. Joining them are Murphy Oil, Kosmos Energy and Occidental Petroleum, which have also begun using the new name.

    Our policy going forward

    It seems obvious to state that the “Gulf of America” is the new legal name for the US portion of the Gulf, for at least the next four years. We recognize that the majority of Gulf operators have embraced the name change. Going forward, if editorial contributors to Offshore wish to use “Gulf of America,” we will respect that.

    But in our writings and coverage, we will continue to use the historically accepted name of the Gulf of Mexico. If the new name is enacted into law with new federal legislation, we will reconsider our stance. To our way of thinking, that would show that the “Gulf of America” has not only popular support but also permanence beyond an executive order, which a succeeding president can easily reverse.

     

    About the Author

    Bruce Beaubouef | Managing Editor

    Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

