Aker BP switches on power from shore for North Sea Yggdrasil project

Aker BP reported a series of project milestones in its second-quarter results, including completion of key power infrastructure for the Yggdrasil development and progress on future production growth projects across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Yggdrasil project reaches power-from-shore milestone

The multi-field Yggdrasil development in the North Sea has been connected to the Norwegian power grid, operator Aker BP said in a results update.

Its power-from-shore project energized the onshore high-voltage system last month, with installation of the subsea power cable now completed.

Aker BP also revealed it had upsized its pre-tax costs for the overall development from $12.1 billion to $12.5 to $13 billion, mainly due to updated price estimates for topsides construction and commissioning work during the final execution phase.

The program remains on track for start-up in 2027.