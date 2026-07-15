Aker BP switches on power from shore for North Sea Yggdrasil project

Aker BP's latest quarterly update highlights a power-from-shore milestone for the Yggdrasil development, alongside progress at Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 and the Skarv Satellites Project as several key Norwegian offshore developments move toward startup and FIDs.
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July 15, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • Yggdrasil's power-from-shore startup marks a key step toward first production in 2027, advancing one of the largest current developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf while supporting lower-emissions offshore operations. 
  • The company's quarterly update shows continued progress across its growth portfolio, from Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 and Skarv Satellites to new infill and recovery projects that could help sustain production from mature Norwegian offshore hubs for years to come.

 

Courtesy Aker BP
Aker BP switches on power from shore for North Sea Yggdrasil project

Aker BP reported a series of project milestones in its second-quarter results, including completion of key power infrastructure for the Yggdrasil development and progress on future production growth projects across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Yggdrasil project reaches power-from-shore milestone

The multi-field Yggdrasil development in the North Sea has been connected to the Norwegian power grid, operator Aker BP said in a results update.

Its power-from-shore project energized the onshore high-voltage system last month, with installation of the subsea power cable now completed.

Aker BP also revealed it had upsized its pre-tax costs for the overall development from $12.1 billion to $12.5 to $13 billion, mainly due to updated price estimates for topsides construction and commissioning work during the final execution phase.

The program remains on track for start-up in 2027.

Courtesy Aker BP
Aker BP switches on power from shore for North Sea Yggdrasil project

Munin, the unmanned production platform in Aker BP’s Yggdrasil development in the North Sea, will draw clean power from shore following the recent energization of the high-voltage onshore system and completion of the subsea cable. 

Southern North Sea activity continues

In the southern North Sea, production from the Ula area is set to cease by the end of 2028. The company submitted its cessation plan was to the Norwegian authorities earlier this year.

At the nearby Valhall Flank West, a rig is due to arrive for an improved oil recovery campaign. Aker BP is maturing various infill opportunities to final investment decisions in late 2026 and early 2027.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 advances

In the Utsira High region of the North Sea, the Equinor-led Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 development, sanctioned in 2025, is making progress. The two six-slot subsea templates were recently installed on the seabed locations along with associated flowlines and umbilicals.

Drilling of the eight Phase 3 wells should get under way during Q4, followed by a production start in late 2027.

Skarv growth projects near startup

In the Norwegian Sea, Aker BP and its partners are working up several near-field development opportunities that could help sustain production through the Skarv hub. They include the Skarv E discovery and additional tie-in/infill prospects.

Key decisions should follow in late 2026 and early 2027.

The current Skarv Satellites Project, due to start up next month, is tying back the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn discoveries to the Skarv FPSO. Drilling and completion activities have finished for the remaining production wells, and all remaining subsea installation and tie-in activities have also concluded.

Topside modification, commissioning and operational readiness work continues on the Skarv FPSO. Activities included upgrades to the test separator system, and preparation of systems and operating procedures.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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