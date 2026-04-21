OKEA withdrawing from Mistral license offshore mid-Norway

Although PL1119 contains a potentially commercial discovery, OKEA has opted to sell its share to Japex Norge to focus on its core Norwegian hub/exploration areas.
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April 21, 2026
Courtesy OKEA
OKEA selling its 20% WI in PL1119 to Japex Norge

OKEA is selling its 20% working interest in PL1119 to Japex Norge AS for a fixed consideration of $30 million.

OKEA has agreed to transfer its 20% interest in license PL1119 in the southern Norwegian Sea to Japex Norge for $30 million, subject to government approvals.

The license contains the Mistral Sør discovery made in early 2025, with estimated recoverable resources of 38 MMboe.

Under the terms of the transaction, OKEA will retain an upside in the event that the Mistral Nord prospect proves to be commercial. An exploration well is due to be drilled in first-quarter 2027.

Post-transaction later this year, the partners will be Equinor Energy (operator, 60% WI), Inpex Idemitsu Norge (20%) and Japex Norge (20%).

OKEA said the location was outside its core areas but took credit for identifying Mistral as an opportunity that had been missed by the previous acreage holders. PL1119 was awarded under the APA 2018 licensing round.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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