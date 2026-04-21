OKEA withdrawing from Mistral license offshore mid-Norway

OKEA has agreed to transfer its 20% interest in license PL1119 in the southern Norwegian Sea to Japex Norge for $30 million, subject to government approvals.

The license contains the Mistral Sør discovery made in early 2025, with estimated recoverable resources of 38 MMboe.

Under the terms of the transaction, OKEA will retain an upside in the event that the Mistral Nord prospect proves to be commercial. An exploration well is due to be drilled in first-quarter 2027.

Post-transaction later this year, the partners will be Equinor Energy (operator, 60% WI), Inpex Idemitsu Norge (20%) and Japex Norge (20%).

OKEA said the location was outside its core areas but took credit for identifying Mistral as an opportunity that had been missed by the previous acreage holders. PL1119 was awarded under the APA 2018 licensing round.