Perenco takes charge of North Sea Saturn Banks gas licenses

Perenco will look to improve production and connect the Blythe H2 well to its LAPS compressor.
Related To: 
April 11, 2026
Courtesy CalEnergy Resources
Map of Saturn Banks area in the North Sea

Perenco UK reported April 8 that the purchase of various Saturn Banks assets from CalEnergy Resources Ltd. has now been successfully concluded.

Perenco UK has completed its acquisition of the Saturn Banks gas interests in the UK southern North Sea (SNS) from operator CalEnergy Resources.

It follows approval for the change of control approval from the North Sea Transition Authority.

The acquired entities—CalEnergy North Sea and CalEnergy Infrastructure—have been renamed Perenco SNS Ltd. and Perenco UK Infrastructure Ltd., respectively, with a 50% operated participating interest in the Blythe and Elgood licenses.

Original developer Independent Oil and Gas went into receivership following financial problems caused by unexpected production issues with the associated fields.

Jo White, Perenco UK SNS general manager, said the Saturn Banks blocks would join the existing portfolio of SNS fields that export gas to the company’s Bacton terminal on the Norfolk coast in eastern England.

“Our immediate focus will be on continuing safe and efficient operations," White said. "In the medium term, we will look for ways to enhance production and reduce unit operating costs, including by bringing the Blythe H2 well into our LAPS [Lancelot Area Pipeline System] compressor [at Bacton] within the coming year.”

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations