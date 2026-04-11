Perenco takes charge of North Sea Saturn Banks gas licenses

Perenco UK has completed its acquisition of the Saturn Banks gas interests in the UK southern North Sea (SNS) from operator CalEnergy Resources.

It follows approval for the change of control approval from the North Sea Transition Authority.

The acquired entities—CalEnergy North Sea and CalEnergy Infrastructure—have been renamed Perenco SNS Ltd. and Perenco UK Infrastructure Ltd., respectively, with a 50% operated participating interest in the Blythe and Elgood licenses.

Original developer Independent Oil and Gas went into receivership following financial problems caused by unexpected production issues with the associated fields.

Jo White, Perenco UK SNS general manager, said the Saturn Banks blocks would join the existing portfolio of SNS fields that export gas to the company’s Bacton terminal on the Norfolk coast in eastern England.