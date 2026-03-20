Equinor grows Johan Castberg resource base with Polynya Tubåen oil discovery

Equinor and its partners have discovered another oil accumulation within tieback range of the Johan Castberg field infrastructure in the Barents Sea.

The semisub COSL Prospector drilled well 7220/7-5 on the Polynya Tubåen prospect in 361 m of water, 16 km southwest of the original Johan Castberg discovery well and 210 km northwest of the port of Hammerfest.

Early analysis indicates 14-14 MMboe recoverable.

The well 7220/7-5 encountered a 26-m gas column and a 26-m oil column in the Tubåen Formation in reservoir rocks totalling 39 m, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate reported, with good reservoir quality.