Hibiscus progressing FPSO selection process for North Sea GMAD project

Hibiscus Petroleum aims to submit a field development plan and environmental statement for the Greater Marigold Area Development (GMAD) in the UK central North Sea by mid-year, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

The project encompasses the Marigold, Sunflower, Kildrummy, Crown and Cross fields. In a results statement, the company said its UK subsidiary submitted the GMAD Concept Select Report (CSR) late last year to the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

All going well, Hibiscus hopes to receive a no objection notice shortly in the current consultation period, and to complete selection of an FPSO, followed by submission of the FDP/Enviromental Statement documents. It is targeting first oil in mid-2030.

In mid-January, the jackup Shelf Drilling Fortress finished development drilling for the nearby single-well Teal West tieback to the Anasuria FPSO. Offshore installation work is due to get under way in mid-March, with subsea installation works starting in April, followed by first oil by mid-year.

At present, Hibiscus’ UK production is below normal levels after a subsurface safety valve leak led to a shut-in of the Teal South well in the latter part of 2025. The Cook well also had to be shut-in for a period due to a leak in the Christmas Tree valve, although the well has since been reinstated.

Offshore Brunei Darussalam, Hibiscus operates the Block B Maharajalela Jamalulalam. Here condensate and gas production have been impacted by a delay in the start-up of the new low-pressure compressor, and lower gains than expected from a well intervention campaign.

Progress on the new project progress is being affected by delays experienced during site integration and pre-commissioning at the onshore processing plant; however, the new compressor should become operational during Q2.