EnQuest progressing North Sea Bressay gas project

EnQuest says that its planned Bressay gas import project in the UK’s offshore East Shetland basin is gaining momentum. The company provided an udpate on Bressay and its other field development projects in a recenly released operations update.

Of late, there has been marked progress in aligning the scenario for the technical development scenario with the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority, and work on both the Bressay field development plan and the Kraken Field Development Plan Addendum (FDPA) have reached an advanced stage.

Bressay, a heavy oil field discovered in 1976, east of the Shetland Islands, is one of the UK’s largest undeveloped oilfields – EnQuest estimates net 2C resources at over 115 MMbbl.

It is also 12 km north of the company’s producing Kraken field, in which Harbour Energy is set to become a partner after agreeing to acquire Waldorf Production’s interest.

At Kraken, following initial polymer testing, work continues on an enhanced oil recovery to ensure compatibility of the reservoir chemicals with topside process equipment.

Nearby at the Magnus field, EnQuest expects to initiate a six-well infill drilling and production-enhancing well intervention campaign this spring.