Aker BP seeking productivity, lead time gains offshore Norway via Aker Solutions MMO alliance

Aker BP has awarded Aker Solutions a five-year agreement covering maintenance, modification and operation (MMO) services for all its field hubs across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The services will be performed under an alliance and will encompass the Valhall, Fenris, Ula, EIGA (Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen), Alvheim and Yggdrasil areas, as well as Skarv in the Norwegian Sea.

The alliance arrangement, due to start on March 1, includes options for two further four-year periods, and it will support Aker BP’s goals of progressing its marginal field developments and modernizing its production facilities.

Through working in fully integrated teams across the value chain, the company added, the alliance will strive to shorten project lead times and raise productivity. Targeted innovations include implementing new digital and AI-driven ways of working as well as a commercial model that incentivizes strong performance and continuous transformation.

“By working in integrated teams from the start and rethinking how we work through data-driven workflows and scaling the use of AI, we unlock efficiency levels that were simply not possible before," Aker BP CEO Johnny Hersvik said in a Feb. 16 press release.

Aker Solutions will conduct engineering and project management at locations in Stavanger, Sandnessjøen and Mumbai, with fabrication executed at its yards in Egersund and Sandnessjøen.

All major field development projects progressing on time, Aker BP reports

Last week, Aker BP issued updates on activities at its Norwegian field centers in a fourth-quarter 2025 results statement.

At Alvheim, the company has commissioned a Carbon Optimizer project, designed to automatically improve the energy efficiency of gas turbines on the FPSO and reduce CO 2 emissions.

The Hanz Field, which came online in 2024 as a tieback to the Ivar Aasen complex, has been performing below expectations, with uncertainty now over the field’s remaining production potential.

Symra, a subsea tieback development to the Ivar Aasen platform, should start production this summer with the first two production wells now completed. After remaining drilling and completion activity has finished, an appraisal well is planned for Symra Phase 2.

Also this summer, a rig is due to arrive at Ivar Aasen for an IOR campaign.

At the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup field center, drilling plans for this year include six infill wells from the drilling platform, one of which (the RMLT well) is in progress. Later this quarter, a three-well subsea infill drilling campaign will get underway.