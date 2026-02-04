Seatrium appoints Mammoet to load out TenneT substations

Seatrium has signed an agreement under which Mammoet will manage the load-out of three substations Seatrium is building for TenneT’s 2-GW offshore grid connections development in the North Sea.

The program will connect power generated from various large-scale offshore wind farms to the European mainland.

It involves installing 15 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems in the North Sea – eight in the Dutch sector and seven offshore Germany – by 2032. Each will have a capacity of 2GW.

Seatrium, using its One Seatrium Global Delivery model and international capabilities, will fabricate the substation topsides at various yards. Each will weigh more than 30,000 mt.

Mammoet teams will be on site to perform movement and load-out of the completed platforms using the company’s skidding equipment to transfer each platform between land and sea-going vessels.

They will also deploy hydraulically-compensated skidding equipment, said to be designed to ensure precise movement and to lessen structural deflection of the structures as they are transferred.

Seatrium also has completed its divestment of the AmFELS fabrication yard in Brownsville, Texas to Karpower Valey LLC, which was first announced last September.